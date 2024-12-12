After staying out of action for months, The OG Toni Storm is back on AEW Dynamite programming, targeting her former nemesis Mariah May. As such, the returnee has shredded the popular Timeless to have a fresh start which indeed marked the retirement of the Hollywood character gimmick.

In the final moments of the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition, Toni Storm returned to the scene after Mariah May’s successful Women’s World title defense over Mina Shirakawa. Storm’s old music hit and she came out dressed in her original ring gear, indicating the “Timeless” black and white persona is gone. Interestingly, no physical altercation was shown between Mariah and Toni.

To close things for the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, Storm simply stood on the stage and posed while May looked in disgust as her championship retention celebration over Mina was cut short.

Toni lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mariah May at All In at the Wembley Stadium in August and she’s since been absent from AEW Dynamite programming. May got the shot via her women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament win. It was after that win that May shockingly turned on Storm, bloodied her up, and set the stage for their feud.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm retired Timeless version after multiple failures

She then failed to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship from Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM in September. Then she also came up short to win the CMLL Women’s Universal Championship against La Catalina. Due to these multiple failures, Toni cut recent promos in interviews and indicated that she’s heading into retirement and that she may never show up on AEW Dynamite programming.

Moving on, Toni appeared to be in high spirits at the Wrestlecade event as she was seen taking photos and signing autographs, fueling speculation that her apparent retirement from professional wrestling would be short-lived. Following her return on AEW Dynamite, it appears that she was only talking about retiring the Timeless gimmick and retirement, at all.

In updates regarding her career, Toni recently stated that she may never return to CMLL following her title-win failure. AEW president Tony Khan was also questioned regarding Toni’s status and Khan just shot down the chances on a media call as plans for the former champion’s return on AEW Dynamite were always on board.