Next week, we will witness the final builds for the annual AEW Dynamite Grand Slam episode that’s set for the week after. The upcoming episode will have a trios match on the card and it will also have The Learning Tree in action as announced, this week.

It will be The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada teaming up against Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita in a trios action on next week’s AEW Dynamite, as confirmed by Tony Khan following the conclusion of the latest AEW flagship show.

In the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher earned a shot at The Young Bucks’ Tag Team titles at Grand Slam on September 25 after which the six-man tag team bout was announced through a social media post.

In the bygone contender’s match, FTR tried to capitalize quickly on Ospreay and Fletcher’s team, but Fletcher kicked out of the maneuvers. The next teams were Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous, The Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett followed, The Acclaimed, MxM, The Outrunners, and The Grizzled Young Veterans.

In the finishing sequence of this match on AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin almost pinned Fletcher and went up top to try again, but missed. Fletcher hit his finisher on Martin, while Ospreay kept Darius Martin out of the ring, to allow Fletcher to get the victory.

A feud between two of AEW’s top star powers has been rekindled for the next episode of AEW Dynamite where Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy. It will be the fourth time in their career that these two stars will meet in the ring in a singles bout. This will also be their first bout since the Mimosa Mayhem match at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2020.

AEW Dynamite September 18 episode match card

AEW Dynamite September 18 episode takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

– The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita