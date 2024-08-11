As builds for All In 2024 event continues on AEW Dynamite, it’s coming with another stacked episode, this coming Wednesday night. Apart from the AEW world champion’s non-title match and Britt Baker’s return from suspension, two more matches have been announced for the show and both of those will be contested for championships.

After solidifying their status as the challengers for the AEW tag team titles, two months ago, The Acclaimed will finally get their opportunity to challenge the current AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on this coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

This title match was announced on Saturday’s Collision after FTR’s victory over The Outrunners. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed held the titles for nearly five months before the Bucks won the gold but they are yet to defend the titles that they won in April. The Acclaimed got their shot by defeating the Bucks in a title eliminator on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Young Bucks won the titles at AEW Dynasty in April by defeating FTR in a ladder match tournament final. Moving forward, they were part of Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, and Blood & Guts shows in AEW but they didn’t put their titles on the line for the past 112 days.

Also for AEW Dynamite, a first-time-ever match between TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida was made official. The match was announced by Tony Khan on X on Saturday following Shida’s win over Aleah James after which Shida issued a challenge to Mone who is also scheduled to defend against Britt Baker at All In.

AEW Dynamite August 14 episode match card

The August 14 AEW Dynamite episode takes place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and it will be the second-last episode before the 2024 All In PPV. The current match card for the weekly show goes as follows:

– AEW Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

– Britt Baker’s in-person return

– Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada come face-to-face

– AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) defend against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Hikaru Shida

– Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

– Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner earning the no. 1 spot in the All In Casino gauntlet match

– A film by Mariah May