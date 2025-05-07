Several new segments for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite have been announced, including a couple of title eliminators. AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will face three potential challengers in a four-way eliminator bout, with her opponents being Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford. The winner of this bout will earn a future title shot against Storm, and if Storm wins, then she eliminates the three names from the race for a title shot.

Interestingly, this marks the fourth straight title eliminator bout for Toni Storm, who first defeated Queen Aminata on Saturday, April 26 episode of AEW Collision. Then, on last week’s AEW Dynamite, Storm successfully bested Miyu Yamashita in a title eliminator, while on the May 3 episode Collision, she toppled Lady Frost via submission.

For the time being, Storm remains opponent-less in her title reign as she awaits the winner of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament, who will become the new number-one contender for the title. The finale match is set between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Jayter at All In.

Speaking of the Owen Hart Cup, one of the finalists, Hayter will appear on AEW Dynamite in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. Plus, from the flip side, the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finalists have also been added to Wednesday’s lineup, as we will hear from both Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page.

In the other title eliminator bout for the night’s Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Kevin Knight in a newly added segment to AEW Dynamite. It will be Okada’s first singles match since the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, where he defeated Brody King with the Continental title on the line.

AEW Dynamite May 7 episode match card

The May 7 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, and the confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

– Four-way Women’s World title eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

– Continental title eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

– The Young Bucks and Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey

– Will Ospreay speaks

– Hangman Adam Page speaks

– Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter