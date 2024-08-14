During her three-year tenure in All Elite Wrestling, Tay Melo had been able to present herself as a standout talent on AEW Dynamite and in the women’s division of the company, overall. Although she has yet to secure a championship win in the company, her relentless dedication to achieving success is something that’s been recognized.

Over the past year, Melo has been going through a significant hiatus from AEW Dynamite due to maternity reasons but it seems she is anticipated to make her return to TV, earlier than expected. PWInsider has reported that The Brazilian star is expected to make her return to AEW soon, with speculation suggesting that it could happen as early as this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia.

It wasn’t specified whether Melo will be back in competition get involved in a storyline or just be making an appearance backstage on AEW Dynamite. But this aspect of return is creating excitement for her fanbase on social media as the source stated the following,

“The word backstage at Collision this past weekend indicated that Tay Melo will soon be returning to AEW. Soon could mean this Wednesday at Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia, as some believe Melo will be present at the episode.”

Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled on AEW Dynamite since March 2023 while her husband has recently returned to feature in ROH TV tapings. The power couple of AEW announced their pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 after which Melo delivered a baby girl in November 2023. In recent times, updates were shared on social media regarding Melo’s training sessions for a comeback.

AEW Dynamite August 14 episode match card

The August 14 AEW Dynamite episode takes place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and it will be the second-last episode before the 2024 All In PPV. The current match card for the weekly show goes as follows:

– AEW Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

– Britt Baker’s in-person return

– Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada come face-to-face

– AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) defend against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Hikaru Shida

– Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

– Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner earning the no. 1 spot in the All In Casino gauntlet match

– A film by Mariah May