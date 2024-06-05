The coming episode of AEW Dynamite is already offering huge anticipations given one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling, MJF will be back on board after almost six months. This comes after he already showed up at Double or Nothing PPV, last month to continue his feud with Adam Cole and further confirmed his positive status with the AEW.

Meanwhile, MJF isn’t the only name to be returning to AEW Dynamite June 5 episode. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday using his social media that Wheeler Yuta had been medically cleared to compete. Now, in his first match since January, he will team up with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club to take on the CMLL team of Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge.

“Yes, the medical staff just officially cleared @WheelerYuta today after a 4 month absence + now the entire BCC are ready to jump right into it; teaming together as a 4 man team for the first time in @AEWonTV history vs. their rivals from @CMLL_OFICIAL live on TBS tomorrow! LFG,” Khan wrote on social media announcing this return for AEW Dynamite.

Yuta had been dealing with an injury which kept him sidelined for the initial part of 2024. He was originally scheduled to compete in a tag team match alongside his BCC stablemates for CMLL’s Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event, but due to the injury, he was replaced by Matt Sydal.

Apart from MJF and Yuta’s return, Saraya will return to singles competition on AEW Dynamite, this week when she takes on Mariah May in a match that was originally scheduled for last week. Besides, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line.

AEW Dynamite June 5 episode match card

The June 5 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado and the updated match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland defends against Roderick Strong

– Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge

– MJF returns to Dynamite

– Saraya vs. Mariah May