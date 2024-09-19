AEW Dynamite will present the fifth-year anniversary of the show within two weeks from now and the match card setup has started from the latest bygone episode. Via an interaction between two of the fierce rivals from the past, a much-anticipated matchup has now been made official for the upcoming show.

The rematch that professional wrestling fans have wanted to see for years will finally become a reality within two weeks’ time as AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will defend his belt against Ricochet. The match will take place on the fifth-anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite that’s on Wednesday, October 2nd, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This match was confirmed after Ricochet’s victory over The Beast Mortos on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He found Ospreay in the back and received an apology for the beef they’ve been sharing since they came face-to-face backstage at All Out.

Ricochet said he thought about what Ospreay advised him to increase his wins and from his perspective, people in the back are also seemingly concerned about him. After wishing good luck to Ospreay luck in going after the Tag Team titles at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, next week, he dropped the big news of their rematch which was sanctioned by AEW President Tony Khan in two weeks’ time.

Will Ospreay sent a message to Ricochet after AEW Dynamite

Speaking in a Digital Exclusive after AEW Dynamite, Ospreay emphasized that Ricochet had been away for six years, a time frame that he utilized to revolutionize the game. Basking in his glory about his accomplishments, Ospreay stated he had nothing to prove, putting pressure on Ricochet to show his worth.

He also advised Ricochet to bring in his a-game when their title match finally goes down on AEW Dynamite’s 5thanniversary in the first week of October,

“Bruv, who are you trying to kid? Mate, you might have been on this six-year hiatus, right? In six years I changed the game, I’m not the same person I was 8 years ago, son. I ain’t gotta prove nothing to no one, if anything you’ve gotta prove something to me. So I dare you to bring everything you’ve got at the 5-year anniversary.”