AEW Grand Slam 2024 will be the next stadium show outing from All Elite Wrestling within two weeks from now. Over on the latest episode of Dynamite, a couple of announcements were there for the show that’s become an annual tradition over the past few years and it will feature the current AEW world champion.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Nigel McGuinness came out for a promo to mention that AEW world champion Bryan Danielson was a coward and had been ducking him for years. But Tony Khan was not a coward and that has made the match, official between the two provided Danielson is healthy enough to wrestle at AEW Grand Slam 2024.

After coming out of retirement at last month’s All Out for his first match since 2011, McGuinness will thus be seen in singles action in two weeks at AEW Grand Slam 2024. He will essentially be going after his greatest rival from an active in-ring career that reached heights in ROH.

Danielson vs. McGuinness could be dubbed as one of the most iconic rivalries of the 2000s before the former joined the WWE. The duo featured in ten singles matches in Ring of Honor from 2006 to 2009. At AEW Grand Slam 2024, the two will square off just one day before the fifteen-year anniversary of their final match that came at ROH Glory by Honor on September 26, 2009.

Before this, PWInsider revealed that Darby Allin would challenge Bryan Danielson for the world title in the main event of the AEW Grand Slam 2024. But on Dynamite, Jon Moxley confirmed that Danielson was too injured to defend his title against Darby Allin at AEW Grand Slam 2024. Allin was therefore asked to put his guaranteed title shot on the line against Moxley.

Allin agreed to the proposition to make the match official. A win in this match will allow Moxley to earn the championship shot which Allin is currently entitled to via his win at the Rampage battle royale in July.

AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode match card

AEW Grand Slam 2024 episode will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Two matches have been booked on the match card of the show which goes as follows,

– Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title bout

– Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin