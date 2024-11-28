Within two weeks from now, AEW Dynamite will host the annual Winter is Coming edition to kick-off the winter season in a big way. Days ahead of the WrestleDream the upcoming December show will be in store with a packed card. One such big match was announced, last night in the form of a championship bout featuring Mariah May.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it’s been announced that the AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended at this year’s Winter is Coming episode as the champion Mariah May will put the championship belt on the line against none other than her former bestie Mina Shirakawa on Wednesday, December 11.

This match announced on AEW Dynamite stems from an angle that went down on this year’s Full Gear PPV show where May attempted to hit Shirakawa with a champagne bottle during a champagne celebration segment that was only halted due to Shirakawa’s postponed return to AEW TV. Shirakawa dodged the shot, broke the bottle with a kick, and then set herself and May through a table with a spear off the stage.

The storyline further continued on AEW Dynamite where Shirakawa stated that she had be on alert for a possible attack by May after May turned against her former mentor Toni Storm All In PPV in August. Strom has since been absent from AEW programming after dropping the women’s championship to May.

Shirakawa was giving an interview on AEW Dynamite in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. However, May came from behind and she ultimately managed to connect with a bottle shot to Shirakawa’s head.

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming: MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring will be on the line

As of this writing, May vs. Shirakawa is the only match that’s officially been announced for the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition. But it was also confirmed that MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring will also be on the line on the show.

Next week, on the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, the sixth Dynamite Dozen battle royal will take place. 12 wrestlers will compete in this battle royal with the winner heading the following week’s AEW Winter is Coming edition set from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri against MJF with the Dynamite Diamond ring on the line.