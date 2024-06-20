Next week marks the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite for the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV event. Days before Sewerve Strickland defends his AEW World Title at the PPV show against Will Ospreay, he will be teaming up with him in the potential main event of the night in a tag team match.

As announced on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland & International Champion Will Ospreay will team up on next week’s episode against Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona of Gates of Agony. The match was made official during the opening segment of this week’s episode.

Strickland and Ospreay came face-to-face ahead of their World Title Match at Forbidden Door in the segment on AEW Dynamite where Swerve said that Ospreay had to receive assistance from Don Callis at last year’s Forbidden Door to defeat Kenny Omega.

Ospreay said that he won’t be needing Don to defeat Swerve, this year. Ospreay said Swerve had a Hit Row (referencing Swerve’s WWE faction), while he had a hit list from which he took out everyone he faced. Swerve said he doesn’t have any friends because he got rid of them, and questioned if Ospreay can sacrifice the love of his family to become a dual champion.

In another segment on AEW Dynamite, Mariah May held a Contract Signing between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa ahead of their AEW Women’s World Championship match at Forbidden Door. Mina advised Mariah to pick a side that she would be at the PPV.

Saraya, Harley Cameron & Anna Jay interrupted to cause a brawl. It ended with Toni going through a Table while trying to put Saraya through it onto the corner. After this, a six-woman tag team match was confirmed for next week’s AEW Dynamite which will also have a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match on the card.

AEW Dynamite June 26 episode match card

The June 26 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinal: Jay White vs. Rey Fenix

– Saraya, Harley Cameron & Anna Jay vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa