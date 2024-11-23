Two more matches have been added to the match card of AEW Full Gear 2024 for the Zero Hour segment that streams before AEW’s pay-per-view programming as a kick-off to the main show. As confirmed through AEW’s social media account, Anna Jay will face Deonna Purrazzo in the pre-show match set for tonight.

“After Anna Jay refused #TheVendetta’s offer for their “services” & now it will be @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @AnnaJay___ on Full Gear ZERO HOUR!” the announcement came on X.

Shortly before her must-win match against Mariah May on last week’s Collision, Deonna Purrazzo offered The Vendetta’s services to aid Jay. Anna Jay rejected the offer and opted to go on a different path to pick up a beef with Purrazzo and thereby set up this match at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Jay ended up losing to May in a no-DQ match that was contested for the AEW Women’s Championship, and per the stipulation of the bout, she won’t be getting any further title match opportunities until Mariah remains the women’s world champion. A possible loss at AEW Full Gear 2024 could thus turn out to be devastating for the young talent.

On the flip side, Deonna Purrazzo is looking forward to taking over the AEW Women’s division with Taya Valkyrie by her side as part of the Vendetta faction. A win over May at AEW Full Gear 2024 could send her back into the title picture in the women’s division.

Apart from Purrazzo’s singles bout, a new match has also been announced for AEW Full Gear 2024, which is a four-way encounter featuring Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Matthews.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show that’s also one of the Big-Four PPVs have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– AEW TNT Title Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. House of Black vs. TBA

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW Full Gear 2024 Zero Hour Show:

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Matthews

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay