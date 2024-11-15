The match card set for AEW Full Gear 2024 has already been loaded enough as updated on the latest bygone episode of Dynamite. One more addition is expected to happen on this coming episode of Collision to be aired on Saturday night and that’s in the form of the reigning women’s world champion.

Mariah May was booked to defend her women’s world title in a rematch from Battle of the Belts against Anna Jay on Collision. Even May’s best buddy Mina Shirakawa will also go up against Harley Cameron in what marked her returning match on AEW programming. As such, both Mina and Mariah are AEW Full Gear 2024 bound.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided us with the spoilers of the Collision taping which also revealed a segment reserved for AEW Full Gear 2024. In the opener of the weekly show, Mina Shirakawa defeated Harley Cameron with the Glamorous Driver. The match reportedly had lots of shimmies and rubbing chests in faces and the crowd absolutely loved Mina.

Mariah May Wants “Rest Of Bi**ces” To Catch Up On 1-Year Anniversary With AEW

As for Mariah May, she defeated Anna Jay in a no DQ match to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship with Storm Zero onto a folding chair. In a hardcore environment, both the women brought weapons to the ring in the form of chairs, a ladder, a trashcan, a table, and barbwire. After the match, Mina Shirakawa came out and celebrated with Mariah May. Mina and Mariah also announced to have a Champagne Celebration at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Mariah May won the women’s world championship from Toni Storm at AEW All In and since then she’s due with the Champagne Celebration just because Mina wasn’t present by her side on AEW TV. The two will finally receive their celebratory moment at the AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV show.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show that’s also one of the Big-Four PPVs have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– AEW TNT Title Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. House of Black vs. TBA

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

– AEW Full Gear 2024 Zero Hour Show: Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall