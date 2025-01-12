Away from the All Elite Wrestling TV content, Saraya is focused on projects outside professional wrestling, as it appears. In the latter part of 2024, she got inserted into a drama from her leaked Patreon content. Overcoming the short hiccup, she’s back with her charisma on social media, taking breath away from her fans and colleagues.

Dealing with the fallouts from the Patreon leak, fans noticed on December 13 that Saraya’s Twitter account had been removed shortly after she addressed the situation on Instagram Stories. However, it has since been active offering a set of scorching pictures. The latest couple of them seemingly have blown out the fanatics of the former WWE Divas Champion.

Over on Instagram and Twitter/X, Saraya shared two racy pictures of herself in black lingerie with “Yee” and “Haw” written on it. “Posting to distract me” was the caption given on the post but in reality, these pictures ended up distracting her fanbase.

Even WWE Superstar Zelina Vega admitted in the comment section that the shots were distracting her, too. Nattie Neidhart also posted love emojis on the post which was seemingly done to promote the Patreon page of the former Total Divas star.

— SARAYA (@Saraya) January 11, 2025

Saraya remodeled her Patreon content offers upon recent leak

Since the leak incident, Saraya announced she would revamp her Patreon model, reducing it to a single $10 tier for all content. “I just feel like it’s better than a lot of people spending money in there and losing out because it’s just going to be for free online anyway,” she explained on an Instagram session in the past with her no-nonsense mode executed.

As for her status in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya has been away from television programming of the company since early October despite renewing her contract with the company. Injury rumors were around her absence which was wiped out by herself on social media and as such, she’s linked with TV projects to be away from the wrestling scene.

Most recently, Saraya attended the American Reality Television Awards which appeared to be her first public appearance in a while. During the appearance, she hinted that we might be seeing a hotter version of the former WWE Superstar if and when a TV comeback would be reserved for her.