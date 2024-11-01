With doubts about her return to All Elite Wrestling TV programming, Maria Kanellis has recently undergone a surgical procedure that she’s been vocal about throughout the summer. Being in the hospital, the news of the surgery came through her husband’s official social media handle with the addition that she was doing pretty well.

Following the surgery, Maria Kanellis was discharged from the hospital but she had to head back amid health deterioration. As such, she has faced a tough week following complications from surgery. After undergoing the retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy to remove a mass on her adrenal gland on October 24, it took her a long time to be back on the road to recovery.

Now that the unexpected set of events has passed by, Maria Kanellis shared an emotional post on Instagram to reveal the update of finally returning home. “I made it HOME!!! What a crazy week,” she wrote while expressing gratitude for the support she’d received during this extended stay in hospital.

“Thank GOD for my family!! Thank GOD for my church @crossbridge.church!!! Thank you for the amazing team at @rushuniversity!!! Thank you for my children’s school for giving the kiddos extra care!!! Thank you @tonyrkhan for the amazing flowers and the @aew staff for the support during this time!!! Thank you to The Undisputed Kingdom!! Thank you to everyone that reached out!!!” Maria Kanellis shared.

Maria Kanellis Unsure Of AEW Contract Renewal In 2024 Amid Health Scare

Maria Kanellis was readmitted to hospital to lessen her pain

Later, the former WWE Superstar added that she spent a night in the emergency room, receiving a combination of medications including morphine and anti-nausea treatment following her return to the hospital which was an attempt to lessen the pain. It was the medical team who took the call to re-admit Maria Kanellis for further care.

Fortunately, the popular professional wrestler is back home in full health and is surrounded by loved ones. Her Instagram post further reflected that she currently awaits further medical results: “Biopsy and Genetic Testing should be back in a few more days…”

Meanwhile, October 31st marked the final day of Maria Kanellis’ contract with All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this month, she revealed that her deal expires at the end of October. There’s no update on whether the company has reached out for the deal’s extension.