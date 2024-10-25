Extending her absence from All Elite Wrestling’s TV programming, Maria Kanellis has just undergone a surgical procedure that she’s previously opened up about. Being in the hospital, the news of the surgery came through her husband’s official social media handle with the addition that she’s doing pretty well.

Per the earlier updates, Maria Kanellis was always scheduled for surgery in October and hence it was seemingly well-planned. On the night of October 24, her husband Mike Bennett took to Twitter and confirmed that the procedure eventually happened and it went by smoothly.

It was further added by Bennett that Maria Kanellis was expected to stay overnight in the hospital for further observation and should be discharged the following day that is today. Bennett also expressed gratitude for those who extended their support while also celebrating his wife’s resilience,

“Maria’s surgery went well. She is staying overnight at the hospital for observation and should be released tomorrow. My wife is a badass. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much.”

Months ago, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter on multiple occasions to share updates regarding her health crisis. She previously requested tests for her adrenal glands and hormone levels due to troubling symptoms, but her insurance denied the request. She revealed that a mass was discovered during another test, prompting a CT scan to determine if it was on her kidney or adrenal gland.

Maria Kanellis had thyroid surgery in February 2023

Maria Kanellis underwent a Retroperitoneoscopic Adrenalectomy treatment to locate the exact position of the mass and the next process was the surgery that she went through, last night. In early February of last year, the veteran talent also had to receive thyroid surgery on the night of her son’s birthday and a Pom Dance at the High School Basketball game.

Starting her career in the WWE in 2004, Maria Kanellis reached the top of popularity for her beauty and charismatic personality. Although she never had the opportunity to pick up the WWE Women’s/Divas Championship, her popularity led her to become the last professional wrestling talent to be featured on the cover of Playboy Magazine.

Her eventual run with the WWE concluded in 2010 after she was released from the contract but she came back with her husband for another stint in 2017. The duo were again released in 2020 amid the COVID-19-related budget cuts in the company. Later, All Elite Wrestling hired Maria Kanellis to be part of the Ring of Honor roster.