Following the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker was again made, official for All In 2024 set for later this month. There was uncertainty around the match given this week’s title defense for the champion on Dynamite while Baker’s suspension was also something that made the fans concerned.

On Dynamite, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her title against Hikura Shida and she will now officially defend, next against Britt Baker at All In at Wembley Stadium. The bygone title match had the “Brickhouse” Kamille standing by ringside in favor of the champion, throughout against the former AEW Women’s Champion who returned to in-ring action after a few weeks.

Mercedes Mone capitalized quickly in the bout by getting Shida into a cross-face. The challenger was able to escape as they both traded drop kicks to one another. Kamille was able to distract Shida as her opponent hit her with a Meteora to the outside. Back in the ring, Shida came back with a big jumping knee. Moving on, Shida also stopped the Three Amigos with a Falcon Arrow.

Shida was further looking forward to hitting a Katana, but Kamille pulled Mercedes Mone out of the ring. Shida dropkicked Kamille and looked to hit her with a kendo stick, but she was prevented. While the referee was busy attempting to get rid of the kendo stick, Kamille hit Shida with a big boot. This allowed the champion to hit her with a Mone Maker finisher for the win.

AEW Dynamite: Britt Baker returns from suspension to attack Mercedes Mone

Right after this match, Baker’s music hit the arena and Kamille went up the ramp to confront her while Mercedes Mone grabbed the kendo stick. Kamille also pulled a masked person from the crowd and started brawling with her while the real Baker snuck from behind through the crowd and got the TBS Champion with the Lockjaw submission hold.

Kamille was able to push Baker off Mercedes Mone and got her out of the ring but then Baker grabbed the kendo stick. Kamille attempted to get back into the ring to attack Baker but then she retreated. The segment ultimately ended with Baker posing with the TBS Championship in the middle of the ring. This segment also marked Baker’s return to TV after serving a suspension over the past few weeks.