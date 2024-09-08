Often hailed as a pioneer in the women’s professional wrestling genre, Saraya has inspired many through her inspirational journey in life. After toppling lots of obstacles put in front of her en route to the top of both the WWE and AEW female roster, the veteran will now share some insider scoops of that road through her autobiography.

As announced by Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, last week, a new book, titled “Hell in Boots,” based on her life journey is available for preorder. She said that it took her long to eventually bring it out for the fans and that she was excited to share her journey with everyone. Slated for a release in 2025, the pre-orders have already created a record for the upcoming book.

Tay Melo Denies Any Backstage Fight Involving Her Husband At AEW All Out 2024

In a follow-up announcement regarding the book, Saraya took to her Instagram account and shared her excitement about this coming autobiography, revealing that it has become a number-one bestseller across all platforms just two days after the pre-orders have started. There are more than six months to go for the book, and the former champion expressed her gratitude to everyone for their incredible support.

“🚨This is amazing!!! Number 1 best seller across all platforms with preorder only in just 2 days. Book doesn’t even come out for 6 months. This is incredible. Thank you all so much 🥹🚨 Secure your copy with the link in my bio 🔥❤️,” Saraya wrote on Instagram.

Nikki Bella Was Hooked For Four Hours Of Wrestling For AEW All In 2024 PPV

I can’t hear you over my book already being a best seller: https://t.co/9rCOwlpYDn secure yours!! 🥰 https://t.co/rMTJdqe4vG pic.twitter.com/14BLs8ZDPf — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 7, 2024

Saraya’s status with AEW in jeopardy amid contract expiry

Saraya has recently made it to the news regarding her future in All Elite Wrestling being in jeopardy. If reports are to go by then her deal with the company will be up, later this month. While negotiations for renewal continue to unravel, there’s no confirmed update on whether she’s signed a new deal and will remain with the Tony Khan-owned brand.

Back at All In 2024, Saraya drew tons of attention for her rant against AEW during All In. On that night, she also started feuding with Jamie Hayter, and that feud is currently amped up on weekly episodes of Dynamite. There’s no update if this ends up being the final feud for the former AEW Women’s Champion.