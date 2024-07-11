One of the top free agents of professional wrestling, Stephanie Vaquer is heading into the WWE. The former CMLL and NJPW champion is reportedly set to debut with the United States-based promotion under the NXT brand. But there are also some questions to be answered regarding her obligations with the CMLL ahead of her signing and subsequent appearances with the WWE.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stephanie Vaquer was under contract with CMLL but the promotion and its partner NJPW knew that Vaquer would be negotiating with both AEW and WWE once the deal expired. Both the promotions asked that she still work the upcoming NJPW/CMLL Fantasticamania show in San Jose, California as she had been advertised for the show. But on her way out of the company, CMLL asked her to drop the Women’s title.

Stephanie Vaquer thereafter got signed with WWE but she was unable to commit to the Fantasticamania show and subsequently vacated her title, leading to a Three-Way Match for the CMLL Women’s Championship taking place on that night. CMLL and NJPW knew about her departure and her next destination being the WWE as AEW is a business partner of both companies which would’ve allowed her to work on the Fantasticamania show.

Stephanie Vaquer signed a multi-year WWE deal to be with the NXT brand

According to Record Mexico, Stephanie Vaquer has signed a multi-year contract with the WWE. The report states, “Chilean wrestler Stephanie Vaquer will be a new WWE superstar, thus making a big leap in her career. CMLL confirmed her disaffiliation.”

Her move to WWE is expected to be confirmed soon with an official statement as NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels already congratulated her on social media as he expects a significant boost to the WWE NXT women’s division due to her arrival. Fightful Select reported that she had talks with AEW as well, but people backstage in All Elite Wrestling also believed she was heading to WWE.

Previous reports also claimed that Stephanie Vaquer is NXT-bound and that she was backstage at the Heatwave PLE this past Sunday. The former CMLL talent competed at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 PPV, where she lost the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship to TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) in a Title for Title matchup.