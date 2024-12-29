The second annual AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view went down last night at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida featuring major returns of former champions of the company in the form of Kenny Omega and Adam Copeland. Plus, the two top women’s championships in the All Elite Wrestling promotion were also on the line on the show.

In one of the major attractions of the AEW Worlds End 2024 match card, a Tijuana Street Fight went down for the AEW Women’s World Championship where Mariah May (c) defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the title. The street fight witnessed thumbtacks, chains, tequila, and Papa Rosa’s cane being used in a No-DQ environment.

The finishing moment of this match at AEW Worlds End 2024 saw Rosa wrapping a chain around May’s throat and choking her away. After setting up a chair, Rosa again went to choke May with the chain, but May reached into a bag that Rosa had brought and threw dirt into Rosa’s eyes. The fight spilled onto the apron, where May hit Storm Zero off the apron through the table to secure the pinfall win.

With this, Mariah May went through her seventh overall successful championship defense at AEW Worlds End 2024. She won the title from Toni Storm at AEW All In and now that the latter has returned to AEW programming, a rematch between the two could be in the pipeline in due course.

Mariah May wasted some perfectly good tequlia and Thunder Rosa made her pay for it! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MariahMayX | @ThunderRosa22 pic.twitter.com/NGdcfg2GGT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

AEW Worlds End 2024: Mercedes Mone retains TBS Title

In the TBS Women’s Championship Match at AEW Worlds End 2024, Mercedes Moné (c) defeated Kris Statlander to retain the title and continue her reign as a dual champion, heading into next year.

Mone tried to get the win via count-out a few times, but Statlander continued to overcome the mean antics of the champion. She also tried to receive the victory via submission, but Statlander didn’t tap out. Statlander missed a Saturday Night Fever attempt as the duo traded rolling pin attempts until Mone got a Seatbelt pin with her opponent’s leg trapped.

Mone vs. Statlander made history at AEW Worlds End 2024 as this was the first women’s match in AEW history to surpass 20 minutes. Mone remains a double champion and she will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Mina Shirakawa at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, this coming weekend.