Multiple match announcements were there regarding AEW WrestleDream 2024 during the latest episode of Dynamite, the Title Tuesday edition. In a big match on the show, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way to capture a shot at the women’s title set for the PPV show.

Earlier this year, May defeated Nightingale in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which eventually led her to win the AEW Women’s Title at All In. Now, at AEW WrestleDream 2024, Nightingale will have the opportunity to avenge that loss and win the AEW women’s title for the very first time in her career.

In another announced bout at AEW WrestleDream 2024, former AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page will battle old rival Jay White who made his in-ring return, last night on Dynamite. After picking up an easy win, he issued a challenge for Page at the PPV. This came after the two had a physical confrontation and went through a table, last Wednesday.

Also, for the very first time since losing to Hangman Page inside a steel cage, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will return at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The return was announced via a promo after the newly entrant on AEW programming, MVP targeted Prince Nana to talk “business’ with Strickland and also blamed Nana for his recent big losses. MVP and another new AEW signee, Shelton Benjamin watched the return announcement in a backstage segment.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV match card

AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view will go down, this Saturday that’s on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The announced matches for the show are given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

– AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

– AEW International Championship Three-Way Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

– ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

– Darby Allin vs. Brody King

– Swerve Strickland returns

– Adam Hangman Page vs. Jay White

– ROH men’s TV Champion Atlantis Jr. defends against Brian Cage [AEW WrestleDream 2024 Zero Hour Show]