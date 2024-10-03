The first match announced for AEW WrestleDream 2024 was the world title match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. On the latest episode of Dynamite, multiple new additions were made to the show which includes an array of title matches and an open challenge.

This week, AEW Dynamite celebrated its 5th anniversary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with one much-anticipated match being on the card. In that match, Will Ospreay retained his AEW International Championship against Ricochet via DQ after Konosuke Takeshita interfered and hit Ospreay.

Afterward, AEW President Tony Khan took to his social media and announced Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Takeshita in a three-way lineup for the International Title match at AEW WrestleDream 2024 set for later this month.

In a promo segment on Dynamite, Darby Allin made an appearance which was his first show-up after losing his AEW World title shot opportunity to Jon Moxley on last Wednesday’s Grand Slam Dynamite. Mentioning how he’s disappointed with the loss, he offered an open challenge to anyone from the locker room for AEW WrestleDream 2024, a segment that’s since been made official.

Another title match has been made official for AEW WrestleDream 2024 where the Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe will defend against Chris Jericho. During a Jericho Learning Tree segment on Dynamite, Jericho challenged for the title since he pinned Briscoe in a tornado trios match on this past Saturday’s Grand Slam edition of Collision.

There was a point when Jericho took the name of his late brother, Jay Briscoe which made Mark irate. Briscoe accepted the challenge for AEW WrestleDream 2024 before also downing Jericho with an uppercut. The next TNT title defense for Jack Perry was also announced after he attacked Katsuyori Shibata on Dynamite.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view goes down on Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The currently confirmed five matches for the show are given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

– AEW International Championship Three-Way Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

– Darby Allin vs. TBD