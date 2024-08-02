Over the last couple of days, Mercedes Mone has been on the news in the pro-wrestling circuit regarding some personal issues going public. Reports were out regarding her separation from Sarath Ton as the duo officially filed for divorce, with the proceedings starting this past Tuesday.

TMZ confirmed the story and provided the following update on the situation by stating the following,

“Sources close to the couple tell us that while they are calling it quits … they have remained friends throughout the breakup — and their situation has never turned nasty.”

Ringside News also obtained some documentation showing that Mercedes Mone and her husband filed for divorce on July 30th in the circuit Court and the County is the Seminole County in Florida. The divorce case is in an active state and has not been finalized as of this writing.

Mercedes Mone seemingly happy to have signed her divorce papers

Mercedes Mone further shared some details of their separation through a video on her YouTube channel, revealing that they have been living apart since the time she was with the WWE. In a heartfelt conversation, the former WWE Star sounded emotional but happy to become free from her obligations with her duties as a wife.

“Tomorrow, I finally sign the divorce papers after waiting for so long. I’m excited and happy. I’m ready to be free from fear. Keeping this secret was tough with everything moving so fast in wrestling,” Mercedes Mone praised Sarath for being an amazing human being.

“I didn’t want any judgments or comments during such a turbulent time. I’m grateful to Sarath for being an amazing person in my life, but now, I’m ready to move on.”

AEW’s Mercedes Mone Set For Action At NJPW Capital Collision 2024 Event

Mercedes Mone is one of those very few top wrestlers from the current landscape of professional wrestling who barely gives an update on her personal life. Many would doubt her marital status provided that she never opened up about her husband in public or be seen with him. Now, it appears that the duo has already grown apart.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone has since elevated herself on the professional side as she signed up with the All Elite Wrestling promotion, earlier this year. At present, she is the reigning TBS Women’s Champion & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion who will defend the prior title at All In 2024.