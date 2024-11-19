Being one of the most popular female superstars of the professional wrestling circuit, Saraya’s whereabouts have always been a discussed matter among the fans. A couple of years ago, she drew a lot of attention after deciding to let her WWE contract expire and make an exit from the company then operated by Vince McMahon.

Moving on, Saraya inked a deal with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion, where she would return to action, breaking almost a four-year-long absence from the ring. After initial success following that comeback, her in-ring appearances became sporadic. The tradition didn’t change even after the renewal of her deal with AEW.

Becky Lynch Indirectly Affirms Of WWE Return In Latest Public Appearance

As such, her fans have been worried about her irregular appearances on television and the assurance came from a reliable source regarding her physical status. During Fightful Select’s Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Saraya’s present situation and the reason that she was not appearing on AEW television, regularly. The question came as an aftermath of her injury rumors surrounding the internet.

It was re-affirmed by the source that Saraya was doing okay physically and that she’s just been working on a lot of other things causing the absence from AEW programming. It was further noted that she has inked a one-year deal extension with AEW.

“She’s fine and she’s okay. She’s working on other projects and agreed to the one-year extension with AEW.”

AEW’s Saraya Reveals Receiving Strange DM Having “Breastfeeding” Pledge

Saraya herself clarified on injury status on social media

Before this report came, In the latest, a fan joined a discussion on Twitter and noted that Saraya could be injured and that’s the reason for her absence from AEW programming. The AEW wrestler herself saw the status and chimed in stating that she was just doing fine.

In the last week of September, the AEW Collision: Grand Slam event was hosted and a few notable matches were included in it. One such on the card was Saraya taking on Jamie Hayter in a match that was contested by her own rules. Hayter eventually defeated the former women’s champion, who was accompanied by Harley Cameron, in just over eight minutes.

This was the first match that Saraya possibly performed in her new contract with the AEW and that match also reportedly earned backstage praise from the officials. However, the efforts didn’t make any such changes to her active status on the roster.