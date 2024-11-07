WWE tenure could be nearing a close for AJ Styles per the recently available reports as he recuperates from an injury. Originally slated for a retirement angle following his recent return on Smackdown, plans have been pushed back for the former WWE Champion. But it appears that the planned angle will still be in place for the top name who could soon become an ex-WWE Superstar.

As uncertainty regarding the WWE future of AJ Styles continues, it appears that the company wants this situation to convert into a storyline on TV. Recent updates suggest that the possibility of the same is legit given the former WWE Champion’s current contract nearing its end.

According to the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to incorporate real-life questions about AJ Styles’ future so that a potential “farewell tour” storyline could be churned out of the situation. As such, he hinted the same in his last Smackdown appearance which could have indicated his departure from WWE or a possible retirement.

However, it was that same night that AJ Styles injured his leg while facing Carmelo Hayes in his returning TV match against Carmelo Hayes. While many doubted the legitimacy of the injury, The Observer later noted that the injury occurred while he went to perform an ushigoroshi.

Further additions from the reports noted that AJ Styles is currently dealing with a mid-foot ligament sprain and future plans around him can only be sketched depending on the MRI results which revealed severe damage. As for his current WWE contract, it is expected to expire in late 2024 or early 2025, and it’s unclear whether he will re-sign.

AJ Styles doesn’t want to be a Hall of Famer while being active

The Phenomenal One has remained silent regarding his injury status or future for the time being. But he recently made a statement regarding his unwillingness to get inducted into the Hall of Fame while being active. This comes after TNA Wrestling inquired of AJ Styles for a potential Hall of Fame induction under their banner but WWE reportedly rejected the idea.

“I’m still an active wrestler…I hope,” AJ Styles further offered a clarification on social media regarding a Hall of Fame induction. “I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice.”