Heading into Survivor Series 2024, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will consistently appear at all major events and live shows. However, a recent update has been provided regarding his schedule slate for the month of November which also indicates that he might be missing the final big-four WWE premium live event of the year.

The top champion of the WWE has shared his November schedule on Twitter, which includes TV appearances and WWE’s upcoming tour in the United Kingdom. Going by the coming appearances, Rhodes will have a busy month ahead of him but he is not currently listed to appear at Survivor Series 2024 set for the final week of November. With the PLE out of the list, he will not possibly be appearing for the event.

This makes sense as the major storyline heading into Survivor Series 2024 will be Roman Reigns and The Usos squaring off against The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Their WarGames match has been touted as the possible headliner match of the PLE, perhaps Rhodes might not be needed in a capacity to sell out the night.

However, there are still several weeks left before Survivor Series 2024, and the upcoming edition of Smackdown will probably reveal, what’s next for the WWE Champion in the coming weeks. WWE will still have something planned for The American Nightmare eventually as reports suggest that he could be having his next title defense at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event WWE Network Specials.

In the main event of the Crown Jewel 2024, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from Smackdown defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from Raw to win the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship. Also on the show, The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Taonga with Tanga Loa) defeated the Original Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) in a six-man tag team match but their feud should go through Survivor Series 2024.

Per WWE’s earlier confirmations, the Survivor Series 2024 premium live event is set for November 30 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena in Canada. Announcements regarding the final WWE PLE of the year should likely occur from this week onward.