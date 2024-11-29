Alexa Bliss was last seen in a match in January 2023 at Royal Rumble where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after, she announced her pregnancy to move into a hiatus. It was then revealed that the five-time women’s champion was receiving treatment for skin cancer. She was cleared of the disease only days after letting everyone know about her condition.

As such, Alexa Bliss has long been dealing with health problems and she’s taken to social media from time to time to keep the fans updated about the symptoms and recovery. This also led to speculations regarding her wrestling career in the WWE especially now that she’s become a mother. However, she later assured the fans that a comeback would be in-store in the WWE which should reportedly happen in the near future.

After a lengthy hiatus from WWE programming following the 2023 Royal Rumble Alexa Bliss is finally heading back home, as per the latest reports. PWInsiderElite has confirmed that the former women’s champion should make her highly anticipated return to WWE storylines after the holiday season with no specific available for the return for the time being.

WWE finalizing its plans around Alexa Bliss’ comeback

According to the report, WWE is still finalizing plans for Alexa Bliss’ comeback, with the belief that should be back in the mix before the WrestleMania season. The road to the biggest WWE PLE of the year officially kicks off with the Royal Rumble scheduled on February 1st and the return will heat things up in the women’s division. Plus, Netflix will also receive a bigger star power onboard.

Speculation about Alexa Bliss’ comeback has been rampant around the entire 2024 summer. It eventually increased after she posted a throwback black-and-white photo on Instagram, hinting at a possible around Summerslam. However, nothing much happened and the former champion rather directly addressed the ongoing rumors about her WWE status on social media.

Responding to the fans’ question, Alexa Bliss confirmed that she was scheduled for a WWE comeback but it wasn’t up to her. A fan also wanted to get back The Goddess version on TV when she returns. The top WWE Star noticed the reply and came up with the short reply, “always evolving” hinting at the successful persona’s resurfacing on WWE programming.