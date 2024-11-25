WWE moving to Netflix has created a stir around the professional wrestling circuit and CJ Perry isn’t immune to the ongoing chatters. As such, she volunteered to insert herself into the conversation while teasing that she could be one of the names who would be on board for the mega premiere of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on the largest OTT platform scheduled for the first week of 2025.

CJ Perry has previously teased a WWE return on multiple occasions as she still believes the company to be the biggest sports entertainment giant available in the world. With a social media post, she’s expressed her belief that WWE will take Netflix to the moon with their content’s debut on the platform. Plus, on Instagram, she wrote the following teasing a WWE return,

“Should #Lana return to the @wwe on @netflix???”

A fan further asked CJ Perry whether he could expect to see her return to the WWE as part of the interview team. In reply, she stated that she would love to interview people and as such she always had plans to host a podcast, “I would love to interview people, that’s why I want to start a podcast.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella Cleans Instagram Following Divorce Confirmation With Ex-Husband

CJ Perry says WWE is going to take Netflix to the moon 📈 pic.twitter.com/Uk5vMr4rvl — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) November 23, 2024

CJ Perry confirmed that her tenure with All Elite Wrestling is over

Back in July of 2024, CJ Perry appeared in an interview with USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza at the 2024 ESPY Awards to confirm that her time with All Elite Wrestling was over. It was further mentioned that she is open to signing with another professional wrestling promotion, intending to be a manager. Just like in the past, she wanted to uplift her managerial skills so that one day she could reach the same level as certain WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman.

Saraya Admittedly In A “Little Break” From AEW To Return With A Hotter Gimmick

Before that interview, TMZ confirmed that CJ Perry went her separate way from her husband Rusev AKA Miro, calling it a quit in their marriage. However, they were willing to maintain a cordial relationship so that they could continue working together like professionals if they were required in further angles on TV.

Miro has since returned to AEW TV after he was denied his release request from the company after staying inactive for a long time. As for CJ Perry, she teased a reunion with Miro’s former WWE TV character Rusev in a social media post during the 2024 Halloween.