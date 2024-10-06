To commemorate the 27th anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match, WWE brought it back for Bad Blood 2024. The opener of the returning PLE witnessed two of the bitter rivals getting involved in a rubber match of their ongoing feud inside the demonic structure to settle the score and it appeared to be a blood-filled affair.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night with the kick-off match being CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell encounter. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and his son Gage were seen seated at ringside for this match as the two participants were let loose to tear each other apart.

The match began at Bad Blood 2024 with McIntyre and Punk staring throwing their right hands at each other. McIntyre gained the early control, sending Punk into the corner and landing some strikes, but Punk countered with punches of his own. McIntyre retaliated with some of his own right hands and he also tried to throw Punk into the cage.

Bad Blood 2024: CM Punk ends feud with McIntyre with a victory

A chair was eventually introduced to the scene as McIntyre seized it, hit Punk with it, and slammed him into the ring steps before stomping on his neck. McIntyre also landed a Claymore Kick on Punk at a point when the latter was busted open after going head-first into the cage.

Drew also got busted open at Bad Blood 2024 after Punk hit him in the head with a toolbox. Punk also applied the Sharpshooter on Drew, but Drew managed to get out of it by hitting Punk in the back with a wrench. McIntyre came back in the match by hitting a superplex on Punk through a table on the outside.

The finish of the match saw McIntyre hitting a low blow but he missed the Claymore and fell into the steel ring steps. Punk wrapped a steel chain around his knee and connected with the GTS for the win. This win let Punk finish the feud against McIntyre with a 2-1 record. McIntyre defeated Punk at SummerSlam, but Punk won the next two matches at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood 2024.