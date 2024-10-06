In what appeared to be a post-PLE angle for Bad Blood 2024, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes suffered an attack at the hands of Kevin Owens which should set up a rematch between the two. Plus, this angle also officially marked the heel-turn for Owens that he’s been teasing in recent weeks.

Fans posted multiple angles of a video of Owens attacking Rhodes near his travel bus following Bad Blood 2024 WWE PLE went off the air. In the footage, Owens was first seen arguing with Rhodes, who was wearing a hoodie before entering his bus.

In a moment, Owens angrily approached Rhodes as the latter attempted to calm things down. Owens then went in for the attack as the security ran in to break things up. Owens then got into a nearby car and left the scene as Rhodes was helped back to get back on his feet.

This segment was supposed to be airing on WWE’s social media after Bad Blood 2024 but the fans rather posted the footage on their handles. The current expectation is that more news around this segment will be available when the post-PLE edition of Smackdown airs, this Friday night.

Kevin Owens teased heel turn on Smackdown before Bad Blood 2024

As mentioned above, Kevin Owens has been teasing a heel-turn on Rhodes in recent weeks since Rhodes defeated him in August at Bash in Berlin. On the go-home Bad Blood 2024 episode of SmackDown, the two lost a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, with Sikoa pinning Owens. After the match, Owens was upset due to a miscommunication but he ultimately hugged Rhodes to end the show.

In the main event of Bad Blood 2024 PLE, Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) in a tag team match. In the back-and-forth action, Jimmy Uso helped Roman to pick up the win while The Rock also came out after the match indicating that he was coming after Rhodes and the WWE title.

Moving on from Bad Blood 2024, Owens should be back in the line after what transpired at the parking lot at the State Farm Arena while The Rock’s shot at Rhodes and the WWE title should be reserved for a later PLE, either Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania.