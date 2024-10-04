In one of the big matches scheduled for Bad Blood 2024, Liv Morgan will have the opportunity to seek retribution for her mixed tag team loss from August’s Bash in Berlin. This time around, she will have her women’s world title on the line against Rhea Ripley in a rematch from Summerslam.

While Morgan is confident heading into the match about retaining the title, the scenario at Bad Blood 2024 wouldn’t be in her favor as for the very first time, Dirty Dominik Mysterio will be absent from the scene. Barred from ringside, he would rather be hanging from a shark cage kept up in the ring for this title match.

During a recent interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Morgan talked about this match and opened up about her worries regarding Mysterio as he will be going through a lot of traumas during that hanging timespan.

“First of all, it’s dangerous. Second of all, the amount of trauma that man has. He doesn’t like heights, and also [he’ll be] behind the bars. And also, he’s claustrophobic, truly, genuinely. He might have a hard time up there,” Morgan said. “He’s going to have a hard time up there.”

Although Dom won’t be available to directly help her at Bad Blood 2024, the women’s world champion showed extreme confidence in going solo against MAMI. Morgan noted that she is still glad to know that Dom will get a direct view of the fight that she brings to Ripley inside the ring.

However, it appeared that Morgan was yet to figure out the strategy that would be implemented in this upcoming title match at Bad Blood 2024,

“Like I said on Monday [on WWE Raw], I know Rhea is bigger than me, I know that Rhea is stronger than me, but I know that I am smarter than her. So, I’m going to figure it out, and I’m going to get Daddy Dom down from that shark cage as fast as I can.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. The five matches announced for the show are given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host