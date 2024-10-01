Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Kairi Sane want a shot at the gold and they might just get it at Bad Blood 2024. A challenge from their side has been issued to the current champions with the response yet to be recorded. But the current assumption is that the match might become official for this weekend’s WWE PLE.

In recent weeks, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL have been eyeing to win back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The possible build for Bad Blood 2024 started after SKY scored a big win against Belair, one-half of the champions, on the September 16 episode of WWE Raw. Belair then teased a showdown for the titles, as she told SKY to bring her partner, the next time that they square off in the ring.

Then on the September 30th episode of WWE Raw, SKY and Kai further sent a message to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. They challenged the reigning champion to a title match, as SKY also mentioned that they were not ready for Damage CTRL while Sane said that Damage CTRL was there to take over WWE.

IYO AND KAIRI CALLED OUT BIANCA AND JADE FOR THE TAG TITLES pic.twitter.com/xFYIlllrIs — sammy (@iyosthelimit) October 1, 2024

As of this writing, there is no word on when the title match will take place but given that the Gunther vs. Sami Zayn world title match has been moved from the match card of Bad Blood 2024, it makes sense that a sixth bout in the form of the women’s tag team title contest could be added to the match card of the PLE. Meanwhile, the pair of Belair and Cargill has already been announced to be the host of the PLE.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. Overall six matches are expected to be announced for the show as given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane (TBA)