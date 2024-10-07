After making a surprise comeback to WWE Raw after a hiatus of two months, Seth Rollins is set to make consecutive appearances on Monday nights. If WWE’s latest announcement is anything to go by then he would also be involved in a fresh feud with the superstar that was responsible for sending him into a hiatus in a kayfabe way.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed that Seth will be on board for the show for two consecutive nights. Nothing more was affirmed regarding this appearance but Pearce assumed that Reed would be his next target,

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is back. I’ll venture a guess he probably has a thing or two to stay to one Big Bronson Reed.”

WWE Raw: Goldberg To Cost Gunther His World Title On October 7 Episode?

In the headliner match of the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, Braun Strowman defeated “Big” Bronson Reed to pick up the win in a Last Monster Standing Match. Rollins made his return during this match and impacted the match outcome.

In the finishing sequence of the match, Strowman and Reed were trying to get to their feet when Rollins suddenly appeared and hit Reed with a curb stomp on the steel stairs. Strowman was up on his feet to pick up the win. He also celebrated with Rollins to send the show off the air.

Natalya Neidhart Was “So Nervous” About 2024 WWE Return FOR THIS REASON

This move appeared to be a sweet redemption by the returnee Bronson Reed launched a vicious attack on him on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw. Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes, resulting in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion being rushed to the hospital. The victim was coughing blood after digesting those bulldozing Tsunami splashes from the heavyweight superstar who was out to make a name for himself.

It was later reported through Wrestling Observer that Rollins needed time-off as he was still banged up from earlier injuries. It appears that he’s good to go and that should affirm his presence on the coming episodes of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw October 7 episode match card

WWE Raw October 7 episode emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier – Woods

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

– Seth Rollins to appear