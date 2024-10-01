One of the biggest WWE premium live events of the year Royal Rumble 2025, has slightly been pushed back in the schedule. Instead of its original timeslot of January, it will take place on Saturday, February 1st in a bigger way from a stadium.

The official announcement made by the WWE affirms that Royal Rumble 2025 will emanate from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Lucas Oil Stadium following a recent deal between the WWE and the state of Indiana which will bring more big events to the city. The PLE will stream live in the United States exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

WWE Raw: Massive Future Championship Feud Teased On September 30 Episode

Royal Rumble 2025 will only mark the beginning of these upcoming events and WWE has also confirmed the event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. In a further press release on the company’s part details around ticket sales and the presale have been revealed which go as follows,

Royal Rumble 2025 Ticket Presale Begins Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. September 30, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced tickets for Royal Rumble® 2025, which takes place Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT via ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Royal Rumble 2025 tickets will begin Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. Fans can register to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.

WWE Raw: World Title Match Confirmed For September 30 Episode

Update on Royal Rumble 2025 Priority Pass

Continuing the ongoing tradition, Royal Rumble 2025 Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location which will allow the fans to have the chance to be at ringside to choose from a premium seating range, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To sign up for exclusive presale access, one can visit onlocationexp.com/royalrumble.

As mentioned above, WWE will host three large events at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first of the set. The upcoming events include a WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam, in future years as part of the partnership between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp.

Apart from Royal Rumble 2025, weekly WWE episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE live events will also go down, occasionally across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville through this partnership.