Five matches have been announced for Bad Blood 2024, the WWE premium live event that’s set for a return, this weekend. Originally, six matches were expected for the show including a world title match from Monday Night Raw. However, that match was eventually scheduled for the next upcoming weekly episode of Raw.

A lot of eyebrows were raised following this rescheduling but WWE had its own reasons for postponing the same. The highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Sami Zayn was originally set to happen at Bad Blood 2024 but it has since been moved to the October 7 episode of Raw, that’s on the post-PLE episode.

Since this shift has raised questions, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered the reason behind the move. WWE reportedly believes that the Bad Blood 2024 match card is already strong enough to sell out things and this title match wouldn’t be necessary to add further stakes to the PLE.

“When we asked why, we were told that this show didn’t need that match, so they could use it to boost RAW. And based on ticket sales and secondary market demand, that would be correct. They don’t need that match on this show,” Meltzer reported in his report around Bad Blood 2024.

It was further noted that Bad Blood 2024 was already sold out despite the match’s non-inclusion to the card and to keep secondary market ticket prices ongoing, WWE rather positioned the Gunther vs. Zayn bout to drive higher ratings for Raw. This will be a Wrestlemania rematch that is a sure-shot to excite the fans, eventually.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. Overall six matches are expected to be announced for the show as given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host