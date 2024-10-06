Emanating from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Bad Blood 2024 was a night filled with several memorable moments. The set of returns and actions made this PLE a night that was already mentioned to be the second-largest night after Wrestlemania XL in 2024. Fans enjoyed the night from start to finish which also produced some sort of controversies.

In a much-anticipated match of Bad Blood 2024, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley collided over the women’s world championship. The champion retained via DQ in this match that reportedly came with a botched finish and the reason for that has now been revealed.

Tiffany Stratton Claims To Never Cash In WWE Money In The Bank Contract On Nia Jax

In the penultimate match of Bad Blood 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) via DQ after Raquel Rodriguez made her return to the WWE and attacked Ripley. But since a championship doesn’t change hands via DQ, Liv retained her Women’s World Championship that was hanging in the balance in that match.

Charlotte Flair “Pushed Me When I Needed A Push,” Claims Top WWE Champion

Bad Blood 2024: Match referee called for the early match bell

According to the reports of Fightful Select, the initial plan for the match at Bad Blood 2024 called for Liv Morgan to win via assistance from the returning Raquel Rodriguez. But the referee called for the match bell, prematurely.

The report stated while the original ending of Raquel’s involvement in helping Morgan in winning at Bad Blood 2024 was justified per the storyline but the referee felt that he had to call for a disqualification-end as things went in front of his very own eyes,

“It was implied that the original finish to Rhea vs. Liv was Liv winning with Raquel’s help. However the referee couldn’t justify not doing a DQ finish as he saw everything unfold.”

During the Women’s World Championship match at Bad Blood 2024, Dominik Mysterio was suspended in a shark cage at ringside while Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan fought inside the ring. Near the end of the match, Dominik managed to open the cage door. In an attempt to escape, he had a nasty fall and started dangling from the cage through the chain wrapped in his ankle.

Seeing this, Ripley focused herself on taking her frustrations out on Dom. By taking out a kendo stick from underneath the ring, she started beating him up with it. It was then that Ripley was attacked by Rodriguez at Bad Blood 2024. Taking Ripley back into the ring, Raquel dropped gave her a Tejana bomb, and led to the DQ finish of the match.