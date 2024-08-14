For the first time since returning to the WWE, last fall, Randy Orton has secured a singles world title match at Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event. Trading his spot from Smackdown, he’s back on Raw from the night after Summerslam and he’ll challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming PLE.

Bash in Berlin 2024 will be Austrian’s first title defense since winning the gold at SummerSlam from Damian Priest which itself is a stat that’s suitable to predict that he’s probably not dropping the belt, this early. If that’s the case then Orton’s losing streak will continue in WWE PLEs.

Bad Blood 2024 Touted To Be The Biggest WWE PLE Since Wrestlemania 40

A victory at Bash in Berlin 2024 will see Orton win his first singles match at a WWE PLE in 40 months. Orton’s last win in a one-on-one capacity in a PLE came WrestleMania 37: Sunday in April 2021 where he defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the opening contest of the show. That match proved to be Wyatt’s last match before his controversial WWE release came a few weeks later.

Randy Orton Reportedly Extends WWE Contract Until 2029 Via New Deal Signing

Since securing the world title match at Bash in Berlin 2024, Orton is touting himself to become a 15-time world champion in the WWE which shouldn’t be the case. In an update from WWFOldSchool, it’s been mentioned that Gunther’s World Title reign most likely won’t end in under a month and hence Orton’s losing streak at WWE PLE will continue.

Before Bash in Berlin 2024, The Ring General and The Viper met once in a singles competition at a WWE PLE at WWE King & Queen of the Ring earlier this year. GUNTHER would controversially defeat Orton as the latter’s shoulder was up during the decisive pinfall but this was not spotted by the referee.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, three matches for the show have been announced that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio