LA Knight is heading into Bash in Berlin 2024 to defend his United States Championship for the second time during his ongoing reign. He has officially gone through his first defense of the mid-card title by defeating Santos Escobar on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Before the match started, Legado del Fantasma’s Angel and Berto attacked LA Knight. The referee then ordered them and Elektra Lopez out of sight and started the match. The back-and-forth match then witnessed Knight pushing Escobar off the top rope, and hitting a springboard flying elbow followed by the BFT to retain the title after which the Bash in Berlin 2024 match announcement came.

In a live backstage segment on Smackdown, LA laid out the open challenge for his next title defense in Berlin, next week. While this match is currently assumed to go down at the Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE, there’s also a chance that it could be placed on the go-home SmackDown episode for the PLE which also goes down from the same venue.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended on the next premium live event in Germany at Bash in Berlin 2024 as confirmed before the latest episode of SmackDown. The General Manager of the show, Nick Aldis confirmed the match on social media as The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) will defend their women’s tag titles against the former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Fyre and Dawn captured the tag titles at the June WWE PLE Clash at the Castle in their home country of Scotland by defeating Belair & Cargill. The two teams then collided in a rematch on the August 2 episode of SmackDown. But that match was disqualified after Blair Davenport’s interference he has now set up another rematch at Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event is set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, there are five matches for the show that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network and those are given below,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

– Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

– LA Knight’s United States Championship open challenge (to be confirmed)