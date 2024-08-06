After the astounding Summerslam edition, this past weekend, WWE is gearing up for another international event in the form of Bash in Berlin 2024, later this month. An unexpected title match for the show has now been announced after what transpired in the opening segment of this week’s Raw where a top Smackdown star appeared and made his point about receiving a title match.

Gunther kicked off the latest episode of Raw while talking about his victory at SummerSlam when Smackdown roster member Randy Orton came out to confront him. He reminded that his shoulders were up during their match at the King of the Ring finale. Given that he never lost fairly, Gunther was challenged for a title match at Bash in Berlin 2024 and he also readily accepted.

Orton also mentioned in his promo how the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H approved the match at Bash in Berlin 2024 by allowing Orton to come over to Raw as he was aware of the fact that Orton never lost in the finale match of the King of the Ring tournament.

“I saw exactly what you saw. I saw what everybody saw. I saw what everybody is talking about,” Triple H previously mentioned regarding Gunther’s controversial win. “Didn’t really even seem controversial to me, just seemed like Randy Orton’s shoulder wasn’t down. But I’m going to say this: the referee’s decision is final. Gunther is your King of the Ring.”

After the match at Bash in Berlin 2024 was made official, Gunther shook Orton’s hands. Gunther also pulled Orton close and warned him that nothing caught him out of nowhere (indicating that he was not worried about the RKO finisher) while Orton responded that he wanted Gunther to see the RKO coming at him.

Capitalizing on his King of the Ring win, Gunther went on to defeat Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at Summerslam after Finn Balor turned heel on Priest.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, only one match for the show has been announced,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton