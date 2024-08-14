Away from the WWE programming, Becky Lynch is enjoying life by staying in her personal territory which she wasn’t able to do over the past few years. This has been the perfect time for her to take a breather look back at life and experience the surroundings which might have gone unnoticed, previously due to the extremely busy schedule that WWE usually offers to top stars like her.

In the latest, Becky Lynch joined former NFL star Julian Edelman on the latest episode of his Games With Names podcast. When asked about her current status in life, the current free agent in pro wrestling noted that everything is going great. Noting that she has “many options on the table,” the former WWE Women’s Champion revealed how she is making the best use of this ongoing hiatus from the WWE.

“When you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, non-stop, going from town to town. And then in the last three years, I added to the chaos by having a daughter who I would bring everywhere with me. And then on top of that, I decided it would be good to write my biography. So it was really — for especially the last year [or] two years — pure chaos,” Becky Lynch added.

“Now I’m taking a little bit more time. I’m taking a breath. I’m getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. And it’s been wonderful.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Becky Lynch recently had a biography aired on her on TV

Just a few days ago, a Biography: WWE Legends episode focused on Becky Lynch premiered on A&E. After it aired, the top WWE Star made a reflective Instagram post saying it’s been an honor for her to be The Man. The post also fueled up speculations about her potential retirement but follow-up reports claimed that those weren’t true.

As a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, Becky Lynch had inspired uncountable names to follow her path en route to stardom. For the time being, she has taken a step aside from wrestling and if reports are any indications then it’s going to be a long time off for her and there’s no confirmed update on is she comes back to the WWE since her contract with the company is over.

Becky Lynch has not wrestled on WWE TV since losing to Liv Morgan on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw. Her WWE contract expired at the start of June, and it was expected that she would move into the extended time off before an eventual WWE comeback.