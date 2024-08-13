Charlotte Flair is gearing up for a comeback on AEW programming from a knee injury that she picked up at the end of last year. The fatal injury forced her to sit out of huge WWE shows like Wrestlemania or Summerslam but the current assumption is that she should be back within the next Big-Four event Survivor Series in November.

That being said, the anticipation is big among the WWE Universe when it comes to Charlotte Flair’s comeback given she’s one of the most popular superstars of the modern era. However, being popular certainly has a negative side attached to it as a female pro-wrestler often had to digest unnecessary trolls on social media from the haters.

One such fan recently took to Twitter and replied to Charlotte Flair’s post with a rude comment, advocating for her to stay away from WWE. That fan also cussed at The Queen of the WWE who noticed the post and responded to the insult with a firm reply which goes as follows, “WWE is my home. But enjoy your mom’s basement [waving emoji]”

WWE is my home. But enjoy your mom’s basement.👋🏼 https://t.co/N8JnUSGoE0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 12, 2024

Charlotte Flair could be days away from making a comeback in WWE

The tough response from Charlotte Flair earned praise from her global fanbase as her comment box was showered with positive feedback. The response also indicated that the multi-time former champion is just days away from coming back to her home in WWE. She has already started showing up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the same goal in mind.

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Charlotte Flair picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. With the other Damage CTRL members present at ringside, this match had a spot where the 14-time women’s champion slipped from the top ropes and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

To fix things up, Charlotte Flair had to undergo surgery at the beginning of 2024. Reports thereafter confirmed that she’d miss six to nine months before getting cleared by the doctors. Given the intense training sessions that she’s been in, a preponed return was also expected but her father Ric Flair asserted that she is likely serving the full rehab period before showing up on TV.