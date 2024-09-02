Becky Lynch, leaving the WWE at the beginning of the summer left the fans with a lot of questions regarding her future in the company. With a contract renewal still in the pipeline, fans ought to believe that she might be having doubts about returning to the workplace that she’s been in for the last decade. While the speculations continue, she was recently spotted in a public appearance with her husband.

A fan on Reddit took to the site and uploaded a photo of herself being lucky to have captured a lick with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins during the California Is for Lovers musical festival, which took place on August 31st at The Torch at the LA Coliseum.

“Excuse how crazy I look in the photo but I was at a music festival last night and looked over and saw Becky and Seth just chilling. I asked if I could take a photo and they obliged. Super cool,” the fans wrote in her post.

Becky Lynch went into a hiatus after putting over Liv Morgan

With no imminent return plans in store for Becky Lynch on WWE programming or anywhere else, she is seemingly enjoying her personal space via this hiatus which is the first of her maternity tenure. In the meantime, Seth Rollins has also been kept off TV due to injury reasons which should allow the real-life couple to spend quality time at home.

On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Both matches involved Dominik Mysterio as he inadvertently ended up helping Morgan win and retain.

Putting over Liv Morgan as the next star power of Monday Night Raw was the final task that Becky Lynch was given in her final days of the expired WWE contract. Being a veteran, she performed her duties before walking away from the scene with a short message on her social media about a potential return, down the road. But chances are unlikely that she will be back on the road for the rest of this year.