Becky Lynch had a solid start in 2024 as she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to solidify her position at Wrestlemania 40. This win came in her first-ever Chamber Match outing after which she again made history by pulling off the second Last Woman Standing match win.

Besides, the critically acclaimed memoir Becky Lynch: Not Your Average Average Girl was out during the Wrestlemania season to spill out several hidden facts from her career. During a previous virtual signing session for the promotional purpose of her book, she named Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax to be her wrestling mates.

Also, Becky Lynch spoke about her desire to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix, whom we last saw in the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event where she and husband Adam Copeland defeated Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match in Vancouver, Canada.

Becky Lynch wants to wrestle Beth Phoenix in Ireland

The match might seem impossible but Becky Lynch’s dream match remains to wrestle Beth at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland in her hometown,

“I think it has to be in Dublin, Ireland. I think it has to be in Croke Park, and I think my opponent, and it’s a match I’ve been trying to get for a long time, would be Beth Pheonix. I’ve been trying to get her in the ring and whoop her ass for a long time now, and it’s just not happening, and I want to know why is that? Why is That Beth Phoenix? Why won’t you fight me?”

It’s not clear if Phoenix is still interested in wrestling in WWE, especially after her husband, Adam Copeland signed with AEW last year. However, Becky Lynch made the challenge, publicly and time will tell if WWE shows interest in it in the future.

It was in 2014 that Becky Lynch signed a developmental contract with the WWE and earned a reputation for being one of the best female performers that the company had produced. Being a multi-time women’s champion, she broke the barrier between the men’s and women’s rosters and also emerged victorious in the first-ever all-women Wrestlemania main event.