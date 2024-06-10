The IIconics could have been the first duo to be a part of the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership all the way back in early 2022 as they were contacted to appear in the women’s Royal Rumble match. But out of their frustrations and ill feelings toward the-then WWE management, they turned down the offer and missed being part of a historic moment.

WWE and TNA Wrestling are currently in a working relationship, with Mickie James and Jordynne Grace making appearances, previously in Royal Rumble matches. The latter also competed at last night’s Battleground premium live event, unsuccessfully challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship held by Roxanne Perez. It appears that The IIconics was another set of TNA talents whom WWE reached out to appear on their show.

According to reports of Fightful Select, WWE tried to bring back Peyton Royce and Billie Kay FKA The IIconics, for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match which was billed to be an all-star match with several guest appearances set for the match. Unfortunately for the WWE, the former Women’s Tag Team Champions declined the invitation and the appearance didn’t become a reality.

The IIconics joined TNA Impact after leaving the WWE in 2021

The IIconics already confirmed the denial news in an interview with Ring the Belle, revealing that they turned it down because they were still unhappy with the WWE about being released. WWE was always their dream job and they couldn’t accept of being let go amid the COVID-19 budget cuts. These two releases indeed surprised the fans and the other WWE talents.

After leaving the WWE, The IIconics rebranded themselves as The IInspiration and began competing under their real names, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, in TNA. They eventually became champions in Impact Wrestling by winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory 2021.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The IIconics revealed the reason behind joining Impact Wrestling as Kay stated the following,

“When we were free agents, the more Cassie and I discussed our options, the more Impact felt like the natural decision for us. We wanted to be with a company with a certain production level and roster. That is Impact. It’s been a great journey so far, and it’s just getting started.”