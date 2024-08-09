Being a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, Becky Lynch had inspired uncountable names to follow her path en route to stardom. For the time being, she has headed to a hiatus from the WWE programming and if reports are any indications then it’s going to be a long one. There’s no confirmed update on whether she comes back to the WWE since her contract with the company is over.

On the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Both matches involved Dominik Mysterio as he inadvertently ended up helping Morgan win and retain.

Following the match on Raw, Becky Lynch posted a photo of her exit from the arena and indicated to go away from the scene for the time being but she also hinted at a comeback when she feels right. Away from the wrestling circuit, THE MAN is trying her hands in a different genre as indicated on social media.

Becky Lynch playing pickleball during ongoing WWE hiatus

In recent times, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to share an update on what she’s been up to as her WWE contract expired. In her post caption, the veteran referenced NBA legend Michael Jordan’s first retirement in 1993 when he transitioned into playing baseball. Comparing her career transition to that of Michael Jordan, she further joked about playing pickleball during this hiatus,

“Michael Jordan played baseball. The Man plays pickleball.”

As her hiatus continues from the WWE, Becky Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins is back onboard on Raw before Money in the Bank and he ended up receiving questions about his wife’s current status with the WWE during a media session. Rollins dodged that question but the internal belief is that the top female WWE superstar is expected to receive the largest contract offer in women’s wrestling history.

Becky Lynch’s Irish protégé Lyra Valkyria was also asked about her status and she sounded pretty confident about an eventual return by her idol when the time is right,

“She’s disappointed, but I know Becky. Becky is at her best when people think they have her beat. She’ll take that loss and she’ll come back around and use it to make herself better. That’s how winning is done, real winning, something Liv Morgan knows nothing about.”