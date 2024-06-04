Irrespective of her status in the WWE, Becky Lynch remains one of the megastar powers in the professional wrestling circuit. This status itself solidifies that whichever company she decides to sign up with, next will offer a lucrative contract. The current assumption is that she will decide to stay with the WWE, eventually, and in this process, the top star might just secure a never-before-seen contract.

Going by the recent reports, Becky Lynch’s decision not to renew her contract with the WWE has now made her a free agent, officially and it also opened the door for her to explore numerous outsider ventures. Her global fanbase, as well as her peers, are ecstatic to witness what her next move is going to be.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Becky Lynch is all set to receive unimaginable contract offers from various promotions which possibly will set up a new financial benchmark for female wrestlers that nobody had previously secured,

“Industry sources expect her to get the largest contract offers of any women in wrestling history. Regardless if she’s going to go anywhere else, she’s likely going to get those insane offers.”

WWE is carrying on with contract negotiations with Becky Lynch

Fightful’s sources in WWE described Becky Lynch as “class” in business negotiations and that she wishes to be on time-off for the time being. The current condition doesn’t necessarily mean that she is done with the WWE but that the odds of her returning stay high. The company is having a negotiation with her before ultimately coming to a new agreement.

Becky Lynch’s recent trajectory has been unexpected following the loss to Liv Morgan over the Women’s World Championship at King & Queen of the Ring. This was followed by a subsequent defeat in the rematch on Monday Night Raw. Following this loss, she posted on social media and hinted at going away for some time.

Fightful already noted that June 1 was the date that her contract was scheduled to expire. Dave Meltzer then reported in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she will indeed be heading into a time-off. With her husband Seth Rollins off the road after surgery, it’s a perfect time for her to spend some quality time with family.