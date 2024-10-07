Candice Michelle used to be one of the mainstay names of the WWE women’s division during the mid-2000s. Coming off the Divas Search contest, she ended up becoming a WWE Women’s Champion, the first of its kind. For this reason only, it makes sense why a WWE Legends contract can be offered to her. However, it’s yet to be given and she has one more reason for the WWE to do so.

While speaking during a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Candice Michelle was open to receiving a WWE Legends contract. She showed one of her action figures and mentioned how it’s hard nowadays to find such a figure way unless WWE gives her a Legends deal.

It was further added by Candice Michelle that she had just one figure left, selling for $80, and unless WWE makes her a Legend, further such figures might hardly be unveiled,

“We also have one figure left too. $80 for each of those. Also very hard to find nowadays unless they give me a Legends deal. Hint, hint, WWE. But until then, these are the old school ones that we know. They’re just really hard to get.”

Candice Michelle recently appeared on Raw in August

The pledge by the Ruthless Aggression era superstars doesn’t come as a surprise given that quite a few legends have signed a Legends deal with WWE with the likes of DDP, Victoria, Armando Estrada, and others inking new deals with the company. Candice Michelle appeared on the August 12th edition of Monday Night Raw, meaning that she’s in touch with the company and chances are there for her to ultimately become a legend.

Candice Michelle started her career in the WWE part of the WWE Diva Search contest in 2004. She then went on to have an on-screen romance angle with Mr. McMahon. Despite being considered a model, she proved her talent as a wrestler by defeating Melina to capture her first WWE Women’s Championship at Vengeance in 2007.

The first Diva Search contestant to win a women’s title eventually ended her tenure in WWE in June 2009 as she was released from her contract. On the 2019 Raw Reunion episode, Candice Michelle returned to WWE TV after a long time. In that one-off night, she won the 24/7 Championship for a brief occasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQLHKjbn7tc&pp=ygUUY2FuZGljZSBtaWNoZWxsZSB3d2U%3D