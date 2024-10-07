After Summerslam 2024 entered the history books, many believed that Charlotte Flair was about to make her comeback to WWE television. However, that wasn’t the case as the ongoing hiatus for the top WWE Superstar still continues and there’s also no positive update regarding when the return could eventually happen. However, that doesn’t stop the benchmark star from staying hungry and focused.

A plethora of returns went down on WWE programming at Bad Blood 2024 to amp things up for the upcoming fall season. One of those returns was assumed to be Charlotte Flair’s but that didn’t happen as she would only return after her full-time rehab phase was over. During the hiatus, the multi-time champion opened up about her state of mind.

Speaking on the Forever Young Podcast, Charlotte Flair discussed her injury and her mindset at this point in her career after missing such a long time span. She admitted that things have slowed down for her in comparison to the past several years when she used to be a regular show attendee on WWE programming.

However, Charlotte Flair further reminded that how she stays focused on being hungry just like she used to be almost a decade ago during her debut,

“I think for me, knowing that I’m as hungry right now being the most-decorated female or having all these firsts, that I’m just as hungry now as I was when I debuted in 2015, that tells me that I’m doing something right because I think that’s what sets people apart from others.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Charlotte Flair still has plenty to accomplish in WWE

Moving into the conversation, Charlotte Flair mentioned how she’s achieved almost all the accolades that one female superstar could be ticking off on her bucket list. Despite reaching the stage where she could already walk away with a great legacy, she has bigger goals in mind to accomplish.

“But to me, I still have more things that I want to do, I still want to grow…there’s more. I think that’s the easy way, to say, ‘She’s done it all. What’s left?’ What’s left? That’s when it gets hard to reinvent, to re-create,” added Charlotte Flair.

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where Charlotte Flair picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. During this injury hiatus, she has been filming scenes for an upcoming indie horror/thriller film titled You Lose You Die. Plus, she also made a one-off appearance for the Summerslam pre-show festivities to meet the WWE fans.