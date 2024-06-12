Zelina Vega made a return to the WWE in 2021 which raised eyebrows from the IWC given skepticism about her wrestling abilities. Proving the doubters wrong, she managed to make a significant resurgence in her career and also become a champion in the company. Being an active person on social media, her efforts were made with praise but she’s since been sidelined for some time.

Following Wrestlemania XL, Zelina Vega suffered a setback as she was medically disqualified from taking part in the competition. However, her resilience helped her to go through a speedy recovery as she is eagerly waiting to be back to in-ring action.

The speculations regarding Zelina Vega’s status started after the June 10th edition of Monday Night Raw, as she got engaged in a heated altercation with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Since this was the first time in weeks that we have seen the former tag champ getting physical, fans started questioning about her medical status and potential return to competition.

Responding to a curious fan on Twitter, Zelina Vega put an end to the speculations as she did have a definitive answer, affirming that she has been medically cleared to step back into the ring. That being said, fans can now expect to witness a matchup between the reigning Women’s World Champion and La Muneca in the future. This would also mark the challenger’s return to the singles title picture after a year.

Zelina Vega is the inaugural Queen’s Crown winner in WWE

Zelina Vega holds the honor of remaining the first-ever Queen’s Crown winner in WWE history, an accolade that she earned by defeating Piper Niven at Crown Jewel 2021 PLE. In an unfortunate instance, she didn’t get to participate in this year’s tournament due to an injury. Before a house show, last month in Macon, Georgia, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that she was not medically cleared to compete in her scheduled match against Shayna Baszler.

We have not seen Zelina Vega in a wrestling capacity since the April 5 episode of WWE SmackDown where she lost to Lopez. Fans believed that she would get the chance to defend his Queen’s Crown in the bygone tourney but the injury bug didn’t allow her to do so.