A rare edition of WWE Smackdown will be waiting for us, this weekend from Glasgow, Scotland just hours before the Clash at the Castle premium live event takes place. The two main eventers for that PLE have now been added to the lineup for WWE’s weekly show on Friday for the final builds before the clash for the WWE Championship.

It has now been officially announced that Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will appear on WWE Smackdown, this week. This came through a promo video for the episode that aired during last night’s Raw. Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Styles in an I Quit match at this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE.

Two weeks ago on WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles played a ruse of retirement with Cody Rhodes to send him a message that he’s not done with him after coming up short at Backlash, last month. Following a vicious attack, Cody was angry as he kicked things off on last week’s episode waiting for the arrival of AJ into the building.

WWE NXT: Cody Rhodes Confirmed To Make Appearance On June 11 Episode

AJ then confronted him on the ramp and claimed that he only cares about what he wants, and that’s a WWE Championship match at Clash at the Castle 2024. Rhodes agreed to the WWE Title match and said that it would be an “I Quit” match, something which Styles should’ve said the week before.

Another new segment has been added for the latest coming episode of WWE SmackDown, as the issue between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens will continue to escalate. WWE announced in the promo video aired on Raw that Owens will go one-on-one with the self-proclaimed Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa on the show.

Giulia’s Current Status Revealed For NXT Heatwave 2024 WWE PLE

WWE Smackdown June 14 episode match card

The June 14 episode of WWE SmackDown June takes place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, which is the same venue for the 2024 Clash at the Castle premium live event the very next night. The current match card for the weekly Friday night show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his Clash at the Castle challenger AJ Styles appear

– Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

– Nia Jax vs. Michin

– Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

– The Grayson Waller Effect talk-show with guests DIY