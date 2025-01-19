Since her return to TNA Wrestling in late 2024, Tessa Blanchard has been a major discussion point for professional wrestling fans. With rumors claiming that most of the locker room members not being happy with her coming back to her home territory, there were speculations about whether TNA had actually signed her to a contract or not.

In the previous interviews, Tessa Blanchard claimed that she didn’t possess a deal with TNA Wrestling at this time. Even Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, veteran elder Hardy explained that the company appears to be taking a cautious approach with the returnee and it makes sense that she might not be signed to the company despite making multiple appearances,

“Apparently, they’ve been following her pretty closely—seeing how she’s been as a performer, how professional she’s been and whatnot,” Hardy noted. He added that “Blanchard’s current arrangement seems to be more of a test run than a long-term commitment. That said, my understanding is she’s not under contract with TNA.”

Tessa Blanchard Could Be WWE-Bound Following Surprise TNA Return In 2024

Tessa Blanchard reportedly signed a deal with TNA

According to the latest updates from Fightful Select, multiple TNA sources have confirmed that Tessa Blanchard is indeed signed with the company. The idea floated via the source is that she’d only be factored into plans if she was under contract. One source thus shut down the speculation that the former Knockouts Champion was just simply making guest appearances.

While exact details of her deal remain under wraps, the questions of Tessa Blanchard being long committed to TNA thus get wiped out. Despite previous insisting that she wasn’t officially signed with TNA Wrestling after her shocking return in December, new reports do affirm that there had to be some sort of signing between the two parties.

That being said, Tessa Blanchard will not compete without a contract in her first match back in TNA Wrestling during this weekend’s Genesis pay-per-view, a match that’s being announced, last Thursday night.

On the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT, Tessa Blanchard once again attacked Jordynne Grace after a match which marked the third consecutive occasion that Grace was ambushed by the recent returnee. Then, last Thursday night, the two signed a match contract and got into a brawl before TNA official Santino Marrella confirmed the match for the show set for tonight at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.